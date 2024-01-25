Florida Amber Alert issued after 2 children go missing in Sorrento

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon as officials search for two missing Florida children.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Natalia Williams, 1, and Tilli Williams, 5, were last seen in the 23400 block of Companero Drive in Sorrento on Wednesday.

Officials said both girls are white and have brown hair and brown eyes. Natalia is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. Tilli is 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.

Natalia was wearing a pink pajama dress with a heart and pink pants, while Tilli was wearing a gray or navy blue top with multicolored hearts and gray sweatpants.

Officials added that they may be in the company of Dixie Williams, 41, who may also go by the last name Stumpner.

If you see Natalia, Tilli or Dixie, officials ask that you do not approach them. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.