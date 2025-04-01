Final victim of Florida boat tragedy found, bringing death toll to 4

Officials said they found the fourth and final victim of a boating accident in the St. Johns River.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said on March 31, construction crews working near where the accident occurred found the child's body by the shoreline.

An FWC patrol vessel responded, and the medical examiner was able to recover the body.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family during this difficult time," FWC officials said.

The victim is the second child who was killed during the incident. Deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found the first child's body west of the Dames Point Bridge last week.

The accident occurred on March 21 when an 18-foot vessel capsized. Deputies found four people alive on top of the boat. Two adult victims were found in addition to the children, bringing the death toll to four people in total.

FWC officials said this is still an ongoing investigation and more details will be released when available.