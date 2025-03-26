Child is 3rd victim found after boat capsized in Florida

Deputies said they located the third victim of a boating accident in the St. Johns River last week.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said deputies recovered a child's body west of the Dames Point Bridge early Monday morning.

The 18-foot vessel capsized around 7 p.m. on Friday night. Deputies found four people alive on top of the boat and another victim dead.

During their exhaustive search, agencies located the second victim on Sunday evening.

JSO said they are still searching for the fourth and final victim, who is another child. They added that they are working around the clock so they can bring closure to the friends and families of the victims.

"This is a heartbreaking situation, and we, along with our partner agencies, are doing everything possible to find the remaining missing child and bring resolution to this tragedy," JSO said on social media. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected."

Deputies said the FWC is leading the investigation and will release details on what led to the disaster.