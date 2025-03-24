2 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Florida

Two people are dead, and two more are missing after a boat capsized in the St. Johns River on Friday night.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said eight people were on board during the incident. Four were found alive, while one was found dead.
On Sunday evening, deputies located the second victim. Crews are still actively searching for the other two missing boaters.
Deputies said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation.
