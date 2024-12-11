Fallout and frustration grows following former Tampa lawmaker's GOP flip

TAMPA, Fla — Election night was over a month ago, but the Florida House just gained a new Republican.

Tampa lawmaker, Rep. Susan Valdés switched parties on Monday, garnering celebration and condemnation depending on political affiliation. She announced the decision on social media, saying in a statement she was tired of being in the “party of protesting…”

“In the House, I have long known that no one has a monopoly on good ideas,” said Valdés. “I will not waste my final two years in the Florida Legislature being ignored in a caucus whose leadership expects me to ignore the needs of my community.”

Her flip was well-received by Republicans. Florida’s governor welcomed her on social media and congratulated the GOP on its largest majority in Florida House history.

Democrats, on the other hand, have been blasting Valdés left and right.

Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando), who served with Valdés in the House, called the flip “political opportunism at its finest.” He questioned how her constituents felt.

“To be clear— her community re-elected her as a Democrat, just to get that straight,” said Smith. “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for everything… And only a few days ago, she lost a leadership race for the Democratic Party to be the local chair.”

We reached out to Valdés for comment. In a statement, she said the decision came following the 2024 election results.

"Election seasons are not opportunities for self-reflection, but as the dust settles, I realized what I needed to do for my community,” said the lawmaker. “Staying in a caucus that expects me to ignore the needs of my constituents was no longer an option."

Political data experts have offered further context. Matthew Isbell with MCI Maps noted in a post that Valdés’ majority-Hispanic district swung more than 18 points from Biden in 2020 to Trump this year.

“This is a member who we built an entire Spanish language strategy around,” said FL House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa). “This is a member who we counted on as a team member, who I was looking to welcome onto my leadership team.”

Driskell called the change a disappointing surprise for her and the caucus. She rejected Valdés’ criticism and told us Democrats were ready for the next session despite losing another seat.

“To pull this bait and switch now with the voters feels really deceptive, it feels dishonest, and it feels like the type of behavior that makes people not like politicians,” said the leader. “I’ll tell you, as for my caucus and me, you know we believe that every Floridian deserves the freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe and we will continue to fight for that.”