Ex-Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez weighs in on proposal to dismantle her old office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida lawmakers are pushing to eliminate the state’s second-highest office, the Lieutenant Governor, in the 2026 election. Despite the office’s existence since 1968, some lawmakers want to eliminate it and create a new role called “Commissioner of Government Efficiency.”

Former Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, who served alongside Governor Ron DeSantis, opposes the idea. In a recent interview, she told us the plan would need some changes to gain her support.

“We’ll see what the end product will be,” said Nuñez. “But as it currently stands, eliminating the Lieutenant Governor's position—given my history, given my role as a former Lieutenant Governor—I don’t necessarily agree with it.”

Nuñez, who took office in 2019, has been in lockstep with DeSantis since the inauguration. She even stepped into a larger leadership role during the governor’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Last month, Nuñez resigned to become the interim president of Florida International University (FIU), her alma mater. At FIU, she told us she aims to make the university one of the top 30 public schools nationwide.

“It's not that I want to change who FIU is,” said Nuñez. “I just want to continue to grow it and make sure that it's keeping with the times. That it's nimble, that it adapts to changes that we're seeing in the marketplace, and that we're providing value.”

Nuñez told us FIU funding was a priority and that she sought to grow the school’s endowment and expand athletics. That’s as lawmakers continue to move forward with making her old job obsolete.

“We’ll see what ends up happening,” said Nuñez. “I think there’s a lot of value in having a Lieutenant Governor."

With voter approval during the upcoming midterms, the bill would abolish the Lieutenant Governor’s office and create a cabinet-level Government Efficiency Commissioner. The elected post would oversee efficiency efforts similar to the federal DOGE initiative, with the power to audit state functions.

Rep. Tyler Sirois (R-Merritt Island), the bill’s sponsor, argues eliminating the Lieutenant Governor improves state efficiency. He points out the Florida Constitution provides a line of succession, with the Attorney General next.

“The position of Lieutenant Governor is currently vacant,” said Sirois. “So it seemed to me that this was an opportunity for us to look at the form and function of our government, evaluate the position, evaluate responsibilities, to see where we could take away, to see where we add.”

The proposal has garnered Republican approval. Most supported it during recent Florida House and Florida Senate committee hearings.

“We are going to be the 12th or 13th largest economy in the world,” said Rep. Randall Scott Maggard (R-Zephyrhills). “Oversight of that much money needs oversight.”

However, many Democrats—and a few GOP members—oppose the measure. Rep. Mike Caruso (R-West Palm Beach) seemed unwilling to budge.

“I think it contradicts itself,” said Caruso. “The Commissioner of Government Efficiency would be the least efficient cabinet member in the entire state.”

Rep. Angela Nixon (D-Jacksonville) felt lawmakers were too focused on “making news” and not addressing affordability issues.

“I just think this is a waste of time,” said Nixon. “I don’t think this bill is needed.”

Despite opposition, the bill cleared its final House committee Thursday and is now set for a House floor vote. Approval in both chambers requires a two-thirds majority, which may be challenging due to GOP resistance.

"I know they’re talking about bringing someone to focus on government efficiency,” said Nuñez. "Perhaps there’s a way to merge those two concepts into a future role for a Lieutenant Governor.”

As for Nuñez, she has made her position clear but says she’s stepping back from the debate for now. After all, the former LT said FIU needs her full attention.

“At the end of the day, I put that in the rearview mirror," said Nuñez. "I’m focused on FIU. So, we don’t really make it a habit of commenting on legislation. But personally, I would say I’d like to see the role continue.”

If approved, the proposal needs significant voter support, like last year’s Amendments 3 and 4, to pass. At least 60% approval is required to amend the state constitution.