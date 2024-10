Early voting for 2024 Florida general election set to begin week of October 21

TAMPA, Fla. — As Election Day 2024 draws closer each day, early voting is set to begin the week of October 21 for most counties in the Tampa Bay area.

The 2024 General election is set for Tuesday, November 5, but early voting will run up to November 3rd in some counties and November 2nd in others.

Here's a list of early voting dates, county-by-county, in the Tampa Bay area.