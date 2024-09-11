Driver dies after school bus crash in Sumter County: FHP

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver who was seriously injured in a Sept. 6 crash with a Sumter County school bus has passed away.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 68-year-old woman was driving a Ford Escort Wagon east on CR-222 around 8:35 a.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Ford then entered the path of the school bus, which was being driven by a 50-year-old woman, and struck the car.

Florida Highway Patrol

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. The 68-year-old was seriously injured, while the bus driver suffered minor injuries.

The 68-year-old later died from her injuries on Sept. 10.

FHP said fourteen middle and high school students were on the bus during the crash. They were all released to their parents.