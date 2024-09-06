Watch Now
Florida school bus transporting students crashes after woman runs stop sign: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Sumter County school bus transporting students crashed after another driver ran a stop sign Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 68-year-old woman was driving a Ford Escort Wagon east on CR-222 around 8:35 a.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Ford then entered the path of the school bus, which was being driven by a 50-year-old woman, and struck the car.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. The 68-year-old had serious injuries, while the bus driver suffered minor injuries.

FHP said fourteen middle and high school students were on the bus during the time of the crash. They were all released to their parents.

This is the second school bus crash in Florida reported to ABC Action News in the past two days. On Thursday, a Manatee County school bus hit a man crossing the street, resulting in his hospitalization.

