DeSantis hopes to name Senator Rubio replacement by beginning of January

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the first time since the nomination was announced, Governor Ron DeSantis has addressed the looming vacancy of a U.S. Senate seat from Florida.

Senator Marco Rubio is expected to resign to become Secretary of State in the new Trump administration. In the meantime, DeSantis said his administration will begin vetting potential replacements.

In Florida, as in many other states, the Governor will pick a temporary replacement for Rubio until a new election is held.

"We have already received strong interest from several possible candidates, and we continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting," DeSantis said in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

DeSantis said more extensive vetting will begin, and a new Senator is expected to be named by the beginning of January.

Some in the MAGA ecosphere have been pushing for Lara Trump to be named the new Senator from Florida. So far, not many other names have been leaked about who might be on a potential shortlist for DeSantis.

