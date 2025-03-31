DeSantis’ $5 Billion Tax Relief Proposal Faces GOP Split Over Sales vs. Property Taxes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a plan Monday that could save Floridians up to $5 billion this year in property taxes. However, his proposal has sparked a debate among key Republicans, some of whom are pushing for cuts to state sales tax instead.

Last week, House Speaker Danny Perez (R-Miami) expressed his desire to permanently reduce Florida’s sales tax by $5 billion through a .75% reduction in Florida’s 6% rate. He billed it as the largest cut in state history. But DeSantis has a different vision.

“People, one, are not clamoring for sales tax relief,” said DeSantis. “They're clamoring for property tax relief. So there's no property tax relief in that proposal.”

Instead, Florida’s governor advocates for a $5 billion rebate for homestead property owners. If passed by the legislature, the plan would save the average Florida household approximately $1,000 on property taxes this year.

While DeSantis has indicated he would sign a sales tax reduction into law, he remains critical of the idea, arguing that it benefits foreign tourists more than Florida residents.

“I want Canadian tourists and Brazilian tourists subsidizing the state and making it so Florida residents pay less taxes. I don't want to give Canadians a tax cut,” DeSantis said.

House Speaker Danny Perez, who has voiced support for the governor’s property tax proposal in concept, stopped short of offering full endorsement. In a statement, Perez acknowledged that the negotiations are still in the early stages, saying, “There is much work to be done in this area, and we are just getting started.”

“I agree with the governor,” Perez said in an interview last week. “I want to cut property taxes as well.”

When speaking with WPGL in Miami, Perez expressed concerns over the time it would take to overhaul property taxes, noting any permanent reforms or major repeals would need to go before voters on the 2026 ballot. He urged DeSantis to back his sales tax plan.

“I’d be interested if someone asked the governor if he's against a cut of the sales tax,” Perez said. “I’d be surprised if he said anything other than, ‘Hell yes.’”

Meanwhile, members of the Florida House appear to be aligning with the Speaker’s position.

Rep. Tobin Overdorf (R-Stuart) expressed support for Perez’s stance, saying, “I think our Speaker is onto some great thoughts. Not something that’s covered by this committee but certainly would support my Speaker.”

Even Democrats have shown some openness to a sales tax reduction, as long as it does not come at the expense of critical programs such as affordable housing, Medicaid, or education.

“The reality is the governor is just trying to catch headlines,” said Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando). “Sure— he can put a plan out there that becomes a bumper sticker idea that we need to eliminate property taxes, but the reality is that’s intellectually dishonest.”

Senate President Ben Albritton has also weighed in, signaling openness to a broader tax reform approach. However, he cautioned against any long-term cuts that could lead to future budget constraints.

“Cutting taxes now does little good if they have to be raised two years from now to address budget shortfalls,” Albritton said in a memo.