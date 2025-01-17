Cuba’s removal from terror sponsor list sparks outrage among Florida’s Cuban Americans

The Biden Administration is facing criticism for its decision to remove Cuba from the US list of nations sponsoring terrorism. While the move could potentially improve relations between the two countries, it has angered many Cuban Americans, particularly in Florida.

With President-Elect Donald Trump set to take office on Monday, a bipartisan coalition of Florida lawmakers are hopeful this change in Cuba’s diplomatic status will meet a quick end.

It was Wednesday that President Joe Biden sent shockwaves through the Cuban-American community in Florida by removing Cuba’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism. In exchange, the administration secured the release of 553 prisoners, a reduction in tensions, and an opportunity to advance human rights, officials said.

However, a group of South Florida state lawmakers is unhappy with the decision. They held a press conference this week urging President-Elect Trump to reverse it.

Miami-Dade Rep. Alex Rizo (R-Hialeah), whose parents are Cuban, expressed his deep concern over the change, nearly being brought to tears.

“The Cuban people deserve our solidarity, not our concessions to those who oppress them,” Rizo said. “I think you can see just how passionate I am about this. This flies in the face of democracy— who exactly America stands for. I cannot tell you what I feel right now. I can only tell you that, thank God, January 20th is next Monday.”

The discontent is not limited to Republicans. Democrats at the state level are also upset.

Florida Democrats Chair Nikki Fried criticized the decision, saying, “It just slaps in the face of all the people that came here that are fighting for democracy, and trying to push the Cuban regime to fold and to get to democracy on the island. And this was not the way to do it.”

At the federal level, Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL23) predicted significant political consequences.

“Florida was already moving towards being a red state,” Moskowitz said on CNN. “I can tell you now this is waving the white flag of surrender. Florida will be a red state, uh, with this decision at the end of the Biden administration, and that’s a problem for the electoral map for Democrats.”

The Sunshine State is home to 76% of the nation’s Cuban immigrants, with Miami-Dade County accounting for 52%, according to recent estimates. While their frustrations are apparent, some advocacy groups disagree.

The Washington Office on Latin America has defended the change. They argue that it allows humanitarian aid to flow more effectively to Cuba, eases economic and financial restrictions, and fosters a better diplomatic climate for future human rights reforms.

Even so, it appears likely that the nation’s next Secretary of State, a Cuban-American himself, may soon reverse the decision. During his confirmation hearing, earlier this week, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tipped his hand.

“I would remind everyone with this recent deal with Cuba,” said Rubio, “nothing that was agreed to is irreversible or binding on the new administration.”

Cuba’s status on the terror sponsor list has fluctuated over the years. It was first added in the 1980s, then removed by President Obama in 2015. President Trump reinstated it in 2021, and now Biden has taken it off in 2025. As for Trump’s potential second term, we will have to wait and see.