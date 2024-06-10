Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Cold-case playing cards will be distributed to inmates in Florida jails

Cold case deck of cards
Florida Association of Crime Stoppers
Cold case deck of cards
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jun 10, 2024

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Attorney General Ashley Moody, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, announced an updated cold case deck of playing cards set to be given to Florida inmates.

Five thousand decks of playing cards with cold cases on them will be distributed to inmates in county jails overseen by Florida Sheriffs' offices.

On average, over 50,000 inmates are in county facilities across the state.

Cold Case cards

The decks will have a photograph and information about an unsolved homicide or missing person case. According to the attorney general, previous versions of playing cards were distributed to Florida state prisons in 2007 and 2008, leading to one arrest for a 2004 murder.

Construction workers found Ingrid Lugo’s body floating in a retention pond. After seeing the information on one of the cards, three inmates reported the murderer, found to be Lugo’s boyfriend, Bryan Curry, according to the attorney general.

RELATED: Project: Cold Case deals out unsolved St. Pete homicides on a deck of cards

According to the attorney general, other states have used playing cards similar to these with success. In Connecticut, similar decks have helped the state solve 20 cold cases, and in South Carolina, at least eight cases were solved.

A family in Polk County is grieving the loss of a 5-year-old girl whose life was tragically cut short after a suspected deadly DUI crash.

Polk County family grieves loss of 5-year-old girl after suspected DUI crash

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.