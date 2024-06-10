Cold-case playing cards will be distributed to inmates in Florida jails

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Attorney General Ashley Moody, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, announced an updated cold case deck of playing cards set to be given to Florida inmates.

Five thousand decks of playing cards with cold cases on them will be distributed to inmates in county jails overseen by Florida Sheriffs' offices.

On average, over 50,000 inmates are in county facilities across the state.

Florida Association of Crime Stoppers

The decks will have a photograph and information about an unsolved homicide or missing person case. According to the attorney general, previous versions of playing cards were distributed to Florida state prisons in 2007 and 2008, leading to one arrest for a 2004 murder.

Construction workers found Ingrid Lugo’s body floating in a retention pond. After seeing the information on one of the cards, three inmates reported the murderer, found to be Lugo’s boyfriend, Bryan Curry, according to the attorney general.

According to the attorney general, other states have used playing cards similar to these with success. In Connecticut, similar decks have helped the state solve 20 cold cases, and in South Carolina, at least eight cases were solved.