Citizens Homeowner Insurance rate hearing for the proposed 14% rate increase will take place on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) is holding a public hearing on a proposed rate increase for Citizen Property insurance in 2025.

In June, our Nadeen Yanes reported on the 14% proposed rate hike that will impact more than one million property owners.

The Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board approved the increase on June 19. This hearing is the next step in raising property owners' rates for 2025.

The hearing will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the 412K Knott Building, Tallahassee, but you can participate in the meeting online and by phone.

The OIR will accept public comments submitted at the rate hearing or emailed to them until August 15.

For more information on the meeting, click on this link

