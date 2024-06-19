Citizens Insurance considers 14% rate hike, impacting over 1 million property owners

Florida's taxpayer-backed insurer of last resort is considering rate hikes that will affect more than one million property owners.

On Wednesday, the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation board of governors will consider an increase of an average of 14% for all personal line policies.

This includes homeowners, condo owners, dwellings renters and mobile homes.

If approved by the board, the recommendations will be submitted to state regulators, who will review the filings and then hold a public hearing before establishing Citizens' 2025 rates.

In January, Citizens announced that it hopes to reduce its client list in what it said is an effort to help fix the state's insurance market.

"Folks say, 'I need affordable insurance.' I agree. We want insurance to be affordable, but that's why we need to have more competition; we need to have more private companies coming back into the state," the company's CEO, Tim Cerio, said in January.

Around a month later in February, Citizens said it would now require new policyholders and those up for renewals to carry flood insurance.