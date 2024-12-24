Watch Now
Christmas Eve Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion

Mega Millions graphic
TAMPA, Fla. — The Mega Millions jackpot on Christmas Eve climbed to $1 billion. Mega Millions officials said it is the seventh time in the game's history that the jackpot has been over $1 billion.

The jackpot was last won on Sept. 10.

According to Mega Millions, the largest prize in the game's history was won by a group that bought the ticket in Florida from a Neptune Beach Publix near Jacksonville in 2023. The prize was $1.602 billion.

If someone hits the $1 billion jackpot tonight, they will win around $448.8 million in cash.

The drawing will be held Tuesday night at 11 p.m. View all lottery results at this link.

