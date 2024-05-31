CFO Jimmy Patronis calls for Trump clemency to ensure former president can vote in Florida this November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's political world is divided on who former President Donald Trump’s conviction helps more, Republicans or Democrats.

Friday, as expected, Trump world was leaning into the 34-guilty verdicts. Many backing the president continued to label his hush money trial a "political sham."

Florida Republicans in Congress and the governor saying much the same online. State Attorney General Ashely Moody (R-FL) weighed in during a press conference, earlier in the day.

“Many of us couldn’t believe that it happened in this country," said Moody. "That said — there is a reason we have appellate structures.”

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis called for Trump to receive clemency to ensure the former president turned felon can vote in Florida during the upcoming election. Patronis wasn’t sure it would be needed, but wanted the state's (all GOP) executive clemency board to do what it could anyway.

"I feel like it should be handled at our next clemency meeting, which is about two weeks from now,” said Patronis, who is a member of the board. "I want to ensure that we're not any type of roadblock to this injustice to our electoral system."

Florida GOP Chair Evan Power saw the moment as an opportunity for party unity. He predicted Trump's conviction would lead to his re-election in November.

“I think it’s fired up our base of supporters," said Power. "They see an injustice being done, the weaponization of our justice system...I think our voters are ready to turn out and re-elect President Trump.”

What about that vital middle ground of moderates and independents, though? Siena polling from last fall suggested a conviction would mean a seven-point bump for President Joe Biden in swing states. A May Marquette poll found a guilty verdict gave Biden a four-point win, nationally.

Even so… political experts caution it’s too soon to know if it'll matter at all on Election Day. That's as the economy continues to top the list of voter priorities.

“Poll, after poll, after poll shows that at the top of the list of the public's concerns, Democrats or Republicans and undecideds, and young and old, it's still economics,” said Dr. Susan MacManus, USF Professor Emerita.

Florida Democrats, meanwhile, seem split on how to handle the verdict. While some were leery of giving it too much oxygen, state party chair Nikki Fried didn't shy away during a Friday press conference.

“It’s going to be important for Democrats to make sure that that line in the sand is drawn," she said. "To show that contrast that you have got someone (Trump) who, every single day, is fighting for himself.”

Others, like Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando), felt Trump would ultimately reap the benefits if cheering conviction got too loud.

"I feel like we're already seeing it be galvanized for the right," she said. "Despite the fact of his felony conviction, I think he will actually be able to leverage this to appeal more to his base, which is really unsettling and says a lot about just the state of American politics.”

Both Biden's and Trump's campaigns are fundraising following the conviction. Trump's team in particular has touted a near $35-million haul from small-dollar donors. While not yet verified by campaign finance officials, Trump officials said it was their biggest one-day total through online donor platform WinRed.