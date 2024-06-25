CDC tells US doctors to be alert for dengue as cases ramp up worldwide

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. health officials warned doctors to be alert for dengue fever cases as the tropical disease continues to hit record numbers in the Americas and around the world.

The virus, spread by mosquitoes, has been surging worldwide thanks to warmer temperatures caused by climate change. In the first six months of 2024, countries in the Americas reported 9.7 million dengue cases, more than doubling last year's total of dengue fever cases in the region (4.6 million).

From January 1 through June 24, U.S. travelers reported a higher-than-expected number of 745 cases of dengue.

The CDC recommended doctors and health care providers to:



Have increased suspicion of dengue among people with fever who have been in areas with frequent or continuous dengue transmission within 14 days before illness onset,

Order appropriate diagnostic tests for acute DENV infection

Ensure timely reporting of dengue cases to public health authorities

Promote mosquito bite prevention measures among people living in or visiting areas with frequent or continuous dengue transmission.

Dengue cases surged after the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, approximately 4,000 deaths were reported in the Americas due to dengue fever.

The CDC gave the following recommendations to the public for avoiding dengue:



Learn how to prevent mosquito bites.

Use Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents during travel to and after returning from areas with frequent or continuous dengue transmission. Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved pants and shirts.

Control mosquitos at home indoors and outdoors.

Use air conditioning and window screens, when possible, to lower the risk of mosquito bites indoors. Dump and drain containers that hold water to reduce mosquito egg-laying sites in your home and neighborhood.

Seek medical care if you have a fever or have dengue symptoms and live in or traveled to an area with dengue outbreaks.

If you plan international travel to an area with frequent or continuous dengue transmission, protect yourself from mosquito bites during and after your trip.