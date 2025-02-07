Casey DeSantis considering 2026 run for Florida governor, sources say

The first lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, is considering a 2026 run for Florida governor, multiple sources tell ABC News.

According to sources, last week at a donor event in Palm Beach County, Republican donors discussed Casey as a potential gubernatorial candidate.

If she runs, Casey would potentially succeed her husband, Governor Ron DeSantis, who beat out former Governor Charlie Crist in 2022 when he was seeking a second term in office.

When included in surveys about the next gubernatorial candidate, early polling has her with a clear, double-digit advantage. Last May, however, Gov. DeSantis said that she wasn’t interested.

“I would say— if I had to characterize her interest as getting in as a political candidate, I would characterize it as zero,” DeSantis told reporters at a press conference in South Florida.