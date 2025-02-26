Byron Donalds announces Governor run, but is he the GOP’s best shot for 2026?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Congressman Byron Donalds is technically now the frontrunner for Florida's 2026 gubernatorial race, primarily because he's the first major candidate to throw his hat in the ring. With the endorsement of former President Donald Trump already in hand, it might seem like a done deal— but not so fast.

If you were up late on Tuesday, you might have caught Donalds’ announcement on Fox News.

“Are you ready to make the plunge?” Fox Host Sean Hannity asked.

“Well, look Sean, after a lot of prayer, a lot of thought with my family and friends, I'm here to announce my candidacy to be the next Governor of the great state of Florida,” Donalds responded.

With that, the Republican congressman from Florida’s 19th district made it official: he’s aiming to succeed Governor Ron DeSantis, who will term out in 2026.

“We’ve had a great governor in Ron DeSantis, who has done a tremendous job for our state,” Donalds said. “But now, the job is to keep the best state in the country as the best state in the country. And that’s going to be the mission at hand. I’m excited to announce my candidacy with you tonight.”

Donalds laid out his policy priorities, which include lowering insurance costs, restoring the Everglades, and making Florida the “financial hub of the world” — possibly even incorporating cryptocurrency into the state’s economic portfolio.

Barely 24 hours after his announcement, Donalds released his first campaign press statement, which prominently featured his bio and endorsement from President Trump. The early endorsement has already prompted some Florida Republicans to rally behind him. Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami) voiced strong support.

“We need a strong leader, and we need somebody that can work with the legislature that can work with everyone. But, also be the face and can be the future of our party and the future of Florida, and I can think of no better person for that than Congressman Donalds.”

However, Governor DeSantis didn’t seem as enthusiastic. Speaking on Monday, DeSantis cast doubt on Donalds’ political track record in Florida and DC.

“You’ve got a guy like Byron— he just hasn’t been part of any of the victories we’ve had here over the left in the last few years. He's just not been a part of it. He's been in other states, campaigning, doing that, and that's fine, but— okay, well then deliver results up there.”

Speculation is already swirling about DeSantis’ own political ambitions, with some pundits believing he may have another candidate in mind: his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis. Recent polling showed her with a higher favorability rating—30% to Donalds’ 15%—prompting many to think she could eventually enter the race.

Political experts said Donalds’ early announcement was strategic, potentially keeping the primary field from growing too crowded.

“Clearly, being the first to announce means he's the frontrunner at the moment,” Dr. Susan MacManus, USF Professor Emeritus, explained. “But it’s up to others who might be considering a run to carefully analyze their chances. Donalds has received the most important endorsement of all right now, which is President Trump’s.”

Meanwhile, Democrats have said they’re gearing up to present a strong slate of candidates and will be ready for a fight once the primary season concludes. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried made it clear Wednesday that she thinks Donalds may have skeletons in his closet that could come back to haunt him.

“It’s going to be interesting when all the cards get laid out. In some respects, some of my past public defender clients are angels compared to his history. That’s all going to come out,” Fried warned. “This is not someone who deserves an opportunity to get to the governor’s office.”

Donalds has faced criminal charges in the past. They’ve either been dropped or expunged.

Beyond Donalds, other names are being floated as potential GOP candidates. Former Congressman Matt Gaetz has openly considered running, while some speculate that Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson might see a potential path.

On the Democratic side, possible contenders include Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, and— for a time— Fried was in the mix. She has since said she’s not interested in a second bid for governor. Fried reaffirmed to us Wednesday a commitment to remain party chair for the duration of her new four-year term.