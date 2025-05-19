TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida boaters will soon enjoy expanded liberties on the water, following Governor Ron DeSantis’s signing of the “Boater Freedom Act” on Monday.

The new law, praised by boating enthusiasts and passed with strong legislative support, limits law enforcement’s authority to conduct random vessel inspections. Critics warn that this move could weaken safety standards and harm fragile ecosystems.

WATCH: Boater Freedom Act signed into law, easing inspections and stirring environmental concerns

Florida, often dubbed the boating capital of the world, had more than one million registered vessels in 2024, more than any other U.S. state, according to a recent report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Now, those boaters are gaining what DeSantis calls “more freedom.”

The Act, also known as Senate Bill 1388, makes it unlawful for law enforcement to stop and inspect recreational boats without probable cause. This effectively halts safety and sanitation checks, making violations secondary offenses.

“I think it's more just people feel like they're being violated to have someone come in and start rummaging through,” DeSantis said. “It's just not how we do. It's the same thing if someone wanted to come in and just start searching your house.”

The law also includes a new inspection decal program, which will allow boaters to receive decals when registering their vessels, provided they pass a safety and sanitation inspection. Additionally, the legislation prevents state and local governments from restricting the sale or use of boats based on “energy source” — whether gas, diesel, electric, solar, or even hydrogen-powered.

The bill passed through both legislative chambers with bipartisan support, though a small group of lawmakers opposed it over safety and environmental concerns.

One of the most debated elements of the law is a change to how boating is regulated in Florida's springs and protected waterways. Under the new rule, officials must demonstrate “significant” harm to limit the speed or operation of vessels in the sensitive areas. This higher bar opponents fear will make it harder to protect vulnerable ecosystems.

Rep. Lindsay Cross (D–St Petersburg) was among the dissenting voices.

“We try to love our resources to death,” she said. “And there are places where we must limit the number or the type of vessels, because they're having irreparable harm, and it's something that we're not going to be able to easily repair.”

Environmental advocacy groups like Waterkeepers Florida echoed those concerns and lobbied for a veto, urging residents to contact the governor. Their efforts ultimately fell short.

Despite the opposition, the Boater Freedom Act is set to take effect on July 1. Additional provisions are expected to invest in boat ramps, marina access, and parking infrastructure, though those improvements are still dependent on a pending state budget deal.