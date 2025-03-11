Bill could end student cellphone use in Florida schools, 'Bell to Bell'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are advancing a bill that would impose a near-total cellphone ban in the state's public K-12 schools, aiming to enhance student focus and reduce bullying.

While the state already requires school districts have policies prohibiting cellphone use during class time, some state lawmakers believe that isn't enough.

“I think everyone understands how important this is for our students,” said Rep. Demi Busatta (R-Coral Gables), the sponsor of the bill, known as HB 949.

Her legislation seeks to extend the current ban, which only applies during instructional time, to the entire school day. Under the proposed law, students would be prohibited from using cellphones from “bell to bell”—before school starts until the final bell rings.

Rep. Busatta thinks the measure will have a positive impact on both students and teachers.

“I think that you will see a significant decrease in bullying, which we saw in Orange County Public School System,” said the lawmaker. “So, they've already implemented this policy— bell to bell— and they've had a significant decrease in bullying and a significant increase in student focus and attention during the day, which also has helped the teacher significantly. The teachers have said that the participation in the classroom has, you know, gone through the roof.”

However, the legislation does allow for some flexibility. Schools would be required to provide designated cellphone "safe zones" where students could use them with prior approval from an administrator. Outside of those areas, it will be up to individual school districts to enforce the policy.

Some schools, including a few in Florida, already use magnetically locking pouches to keep students' phones secure during the day. Staff then unlocks the pouches when classes conclude, ensuring the devices remain out of sight until dismissal.

While critics have raised concerns that kids might be cut off from their phones in case of an emergency. The bill’s supporters have reassured critics they will have them if they need them and are open to working to address concerns.

During the legislation’s first committee hearing, Tuesday, debate was largely positive.

“You clarified for me the fact that if there's an emergency, they would have access to a phone,” said Rep. Marie Paule Woodson (D-Pembroke Pines).

“Having a cell phone in class is way too distracting to try to be where they need to be, and quite frankly, they don't need that time right now,” said Rep. Danny Nix, Jr. (R-Port Charlotte). “They need to be focused.”

Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis (D-Orlando) expressed conditional support, adding, “If this ever were to go a step further in terms of the pouches where students wouldn't have access at all to their cell phones, it definitely would be a concern. But the posture that this bill is in right now, I am up on the bill.”

Rep. Fabián Basabe (R-Miami Beach) also emphasized the addictive nature of smartphones, noting, “The amount of funding invested in these algorithms that have made them [phones] so addictive. I mean, you see adults have a hard time and imagine kids, and it's like a psychological manipulation that we can't expect kids to manage on their own.”

Despite concerns, the bill has received unanimous support so far. If it continues to gain traction, Florida could soon see a statewide policy banning student cellphone use during school hours.

The major hurdle remaining for HB 949 is the lack of a Senate companion bill. Without one, it will be difficult for the legislation to pass both chambers. However, supporters of the bill remain hopeful, as there is still ample time for that to change.