Biden congratulates Tampa Bay Lightning on Stanley Cup win

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning received a message of congratulations from the First Fan, if you will, Friday afternoon.

President Joe Biden congratulated the team on their win and for making Tampa and the United States proud.

Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning on your second straight Stanley Cup. You made your city and your country proud. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 9, 2021

The Lightning is the second Tampa team to win a championship since President Biden took office, joining the Buccaneers who won the Super Bowl in early February. It's also the Lightning's second straight Stanley Cup Final victory making them the first back-to-back champion since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-2017.

Tampa will be holding a boat parade and celebration to honor the Lightning on Monday. For more on the parade, click here.