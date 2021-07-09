Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Biden congratulates Tampa Bay Lightning on Stanley Cup win

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden calls on a reporter as he speaks about the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 13:29:40-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning received a message of congratulations from the First Fan, if you will, Friday afternoon.

President Joe Biden congratulated the team on their win and for making Tampa and the United States proud.

The Lightning is the second Tampa team to win a championship since President Biden took office, joining the Buccaneers who won the Super Bowl in early February. It's also the Lightning's second straight Stanley Cup Final victory making them the first back-to-back champion since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-2017.

Tampa will be holding a boat parade and celebration to honor the Lightning on Monday. For more on the parade, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.