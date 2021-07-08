Celebrate Lightning Stanley Cup victory with boat parade Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions after the team defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday night. To celebrate the victory, the City of Tampa will host a boat parade on Monday.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. along the Riverwalk. They will dock at 12 or 1 p.m. at Rick's on the River.

They will then get on a trolley and head to Julian B. Lane where there will be what the mayor calls a huge community celebration. The players will take the stage sometime after 2 p.m., but the park will open at 9 a.m.

Ready for round two?! Boat parade and championship celebration info is here! We'll see you all Monday, July 12 ⛵️ ➡️ https://t.co/8JBZWqLEiv pic.twitter.com/VhzubiRTmi — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 8, 2021

Boaters can be in the water during the parade, however, they cannot participate in the parade. Boaters are required to stay 50 feet from the official vessels in the parade.

