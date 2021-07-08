Watch
Celebrate Lightning Stanley Cup victory with boat parade Monday

Bruce Bennett/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup after the team's 1-0 victory against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 14:21:01-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions after the team defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday night. To celebrate the victory, the City of Tampa will host a boat parade on Monday.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. along the Riverwalk. They will dock at 12 or 1 p.m. at Rick's on the River.

They will then get on a trolley and head to Julian B. Lane where there will be what the mayor calls a huge community celebration. The players will take the stage sometime after 2 p.m., but the park will open at 9 a.m.

Boaters can be in the water during the parade, however, they cannot participate in the parade. Boaters are required to stay 50 feet from the official vessels in the parade.

