Barricaded man identified as St. Pete escaped prisoner: LCSO

A spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says the man who barricaded himself from police on Monday is an escaped prisoner from the St. Petersburg area.

Authorities said Jamie Jenks left St. Petersburg Community Release Center (CRC) without permission on Aug. 3.

LCSO said someone called police around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 and said they believed they had seen Jenks in a North Fort Myers neighborhood.

Spokesperson Julie Sin said Jenks barricaded himself inside an apartment for two hours before deputies said he came out peacefully.

The sheriff's office is investigating to find out why he came to this specific apartment and if someone was harboring him.

This is an ongoing investigation.

