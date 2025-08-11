Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tropical Storm Erin forms in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, forecasters say

Forecasters confirmed on Monday morning that Tropical Storm Erin has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean just west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

At 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Erin was moving toward the west near 20 mph. They expect this motion to continue for the next several days.

NHC said the maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with tropical storm force winds extending up to 35 miles from the center.

The NHC is anticipating Erin to become a hurricane later this week, and potentially a major hurricane by the weekend.

