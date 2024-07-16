Backers of abortion initiative call new finical impact summary "speculative beyond speculative"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Supporters of an initiative to undo Florida’s six-week abortion ban and return to about 24 weeks were frustrated on Tuesday. They’ve got big issues with new ballot language describing Amendment Four’s potential cost for voters. Abortion advocates now calling it “deceptive and politically motivated.”

The concerns follow a meeting of state economists who spent more than 10 hours Monday crafting the new summary. At the request of state House and Senate leaders, the panel rewrote the previous language after Florida’s six-week abortion ban took effect in May.

The latest version of the summary includes lines saying there is “uncertainty about whether the amendment will require the state to subsidize abortions with public funds." Plus, a suggestion that an increase in abortions “may negatively affect the growth of state and local revenues over time.”

“Right now, we have a financial impact statement that is speculative beyond speculative,” said Lauren Brenzel, who heads the Yes On Four Campaign.

Brenzel said the campaign’s attorneys were already exploring all options for the next steps. That could include a return to the courts.

“All of this is just to ensure that they get to put buzzwords on the ballot that don't speak to what the initiative actually does— which is again to end Florida's near total abortion ban with no real exemptions,” she said.

During Monday’s meeting, state officials were divided over how the renewed language should be read. State economist Amy Baker felt it was too soon to say public funds, like Medicaid, would be required to cover access and sought a simpler statement that didn’t include speculation about potential legal challenges.

“You have to think it's probable, not only that someone is going to bring the case, which we can all probably get to a probable on that, but that the state is going to lose that case,” said Baker.

Chris Spencer, who works with the governor’s office, pushed back.

“We know that litigation is going to come,” said Spencer. “So, we don't know what the courts going to do about it. But this litigation is going to come and one of the outcomes could be very expensive for Medicaid, because we're gonna be covering services now that we otherwise weren’t.”

Spencer estimated Florida Medicaid may have to absorb the cost of up to 48,000 procedures a year— the current state average. Baker noted that abortions are cheaper than long-term child support.

Ahead of November, the effort is getting challenged by antiabortionists and others with the Vote No On Four campaign. The group believes the ballot initiative is too broad and says it would eliminate virtually all of Florida’s abortion laws currently in effect, including parental consent.

They’ve also taken issue with its failure to define words like “viability” and who is considered a “healthcare provider.” Those opposed to Amendment Four say that could open up access to abortions beyond 24 weeks.

Amendment Four needs a supermajority of 60% support to pass.