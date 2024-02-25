Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old last seen in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old boy on Sunday evening.

The FDLE said Christian Simeus is Black, 3 feet 7 inches tall, and 57 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of the 1200th block of West 3rd Street in Riviera Beach, Florida, wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts, and red Spider-Man shoes.

The child may be in the company of Jean Simeus, who is a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black BMW 440i Gran Coupe with Georgia tag number TBZ4664. The vehicle also has tinted windows.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christian Simeus, contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or 911.