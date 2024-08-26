Abortion advocates vow 'most aggressive campaign possible’ after unfavorable Fla. Supreme Court decision

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Abortion advocates seeking to undo Florida's six-week ban now vowing “the most aggressive campaign possible.” That’s after an unfavorable ruling from Florida’s Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Justices declined to consider a challenge to a state panel’s financial impact statement, which could undermine support for Amendment Four. The initiative returns Florida to the point of viability, about 24 weeks, or for health reasons “as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

The language will now appear on the ballot and suggests approval of Amendment Four means Florida will subsidize abortions with public funds. Also, an increase in abortions may lead to less state revenue.

“Unfortunately, we saw politicized language added to our ballot,” said Lauren Brenzel, the Campaign Director for Yes On Four. “Every Floridian should be concerned about that. But the reality is that this initiative simply is meant to undo Florida's extreme abortion ban.”

Brenzel said the campaign’s main goal remains the same. It’s seeking to define what Amendment Four does before voters get their ballots.

“We want to make sure that we run the most aggressive campaign possible,” said the director. “There has never been another reproductive health ballot initiative that has as much a stake as this.”

With that in mind, Yes On Four is touting new numbers, suggesting the strength of its grassroots efforts. Brenzel said her team had made more than 108,000 calls and knocked on more than 115,000 doors— 50,000 of them coming in just the last week.

But as Yes On Four winds up, so too does its opposition.

“Florida is going to be a tourist destination for abortions,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) during a Tampa event on August 16th.

DeSantis blasted Amendment Four during the chat. He and the Vote No On Four Campaign considers the measure too broad. They’ve launched online posts and ads attacking the amendment’s lack of definitions and saying approval would wipe out almost every abortion law in Florida except parental notification.

“If you care about building a culture of life in this state or in this country, them winning in Florida, I think really represents the the end of the pro-life,” said DeSantis.

So far, the war of words hasn’t translated to dollars, however. The latest fundraising data shows that all five PACs opposed to Amendment Four have yet to raise more than two million dollars ($1,898,312.54). Those backing the initiative have raised nearing $50 million ($47,029,708.68).

Amendment Four’s polling shows advocates still have some work to do. In mid-August, FAU found that only 56% of likely voters supported the initiative. That's four points shy of the 60% threshold needed.