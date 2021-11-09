AAA forecast largest increase in travelers since 2005

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re looking to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, pack plenty of patience as airlines and AAA are expecting to reach near pre-pandemic levels of holiday travel this year.

According to AAA, 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 13% from 2020. The number is also less than 5% away from hitting pre-pandemic levels in 2019. It’s the largest increase in travel since 2005, AAA said.

“Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel.

Overall, AAA’s forecast breaks down to 48.3 million traveling by car and another 4.2 taking to the skies.

And those skies may be just as crowded as some of the roads.

Delta said it expects to fly 550,000 passengers the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the most for the airline since the pandemic began in March 2020. Overall, Delta said they expect to fly 5.6 -5.9 million travelers from November 19 through November 30. Last year, Delta flew 2.2 million passengers and in 2019, the airline flew 6.3 million passengers.

Meantime, Dallas-based American Airlines said it would operate an average of 5,000 daily departures to more than 300 cities around the world. The airline said it expects the busiest travel days to be November 24 and November 30 with more than 5,500 scheduled departures on those days.

The Thanksgiving holiday will also put to the test the nation’s fight against the pandemic. With vaccination rates hitting plateaus and millions still unvaccinated, there remains a possibility of another spike in cases. Or the nation could move right through the holiday season without COVID making a big impact.

No matter what, travel over Thanksgiving is going to see a major increase despite high gas prices.