A look back on Hurricane Ian, its path of destruction and the hundreds of lives it claimed

Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida just six months ago. The category 4 storm left behind a path of destruction and claimed hundreds of lives. But the resiliency of Southwest Florida persevered as communities came together to rebuild. ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone traveled back to Fort Myers to see the progress made in just six months. He also talks to residents and business owners about the biggest hurdles and how they are feeling.
HURRICANE IAN
Posted at 6:10 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 18:13:49-04

