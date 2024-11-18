Watch Now
'Heartbreaking tragedy': 4-year-old boy found dead after going missing in Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Officials said they have recovered the body of a 4-year-old boy who went missing from Ormond Beach on Sunday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office Dive Team found Waylon Childs at 9:02 p.m. in Central Park near Fleming Avenue after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported him missing earlier that day.

The Ormond Beach Police Department said the boy's father was at the park with Childs and his two other children, all under the age of 5, when he went missing.

Officials from the Ormond Beach Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement from neighboring cities conducted the search together.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our hearts are with Waylon’s family during this unimaginable loss,” said Chief Jesse Godfrey. “We would like to thank the community and all the agencies involved for their support and efforts during this search. The Ormond Beach Police Department remains committed to standing with the family and our community in the days ahead."

