Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old boy last seen in Ormond Beach: FDLE

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy who was last seen in Ormond Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said that Waylon Childs is a white male who is three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Fleming Avenue wearing a maroon shirt, maroon sweatpants, and gray shoes.

FDLE suggests checking in and around waterways.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child are being asked to call the Ormond Beach Police Department at 386-677-0731 or call 911.