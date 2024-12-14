16 hospitalized after 2 airboats crash in Florida, authorities say

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two airboats collided in Collier County, sending more than two dozen people to the hospital, authorities said.

Multiple agencies, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, responded to the scene of the crash south of U.S. 41 East at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours, Friday afternoon.

“Looks like there is someone underneath the boat, trapped under the boat,” said a 911 dispatcher.

FWC officials said 20 people were on one airboat, and another 13 were on the other airboat when they crashed.

Aerial footage captured first responders bringing gurneys and ambulances to the scene. The front of the airboats was damaged.

Multiple people were injured, and 16 people were transported to local hospitals to be checked out, according to officials.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as several people, including two children, a woman and a man, were seen being transported.

“[I] saw a kid carried, adult female on gurney,” said 7News’ Skyforce reporter Ralph Rayburn as he flew high above the scene.

Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tour sits on the Tamiami Trail in Ochopee. According to their website, they offer tours across 259 private acres. Some attractions can last up to six hours.

The conditions of those who were hospitalized remained unclear as of late Friday night.

Others were treated on the scene and released.

It also remains unclear where exactly the collision happened.

FWC has taken the lead in this investigation as they attempt to determine what led up to this crash.