Ybor City businesses prepare for Tampa Pride after some saw slow return of visitors in fall

TAMPA, Fla. — Ybor City is gearing up for Tampa Pride 2024 this weekend, and after some businesses noticed slower foot traffic in the fall, they say things are getting back to normal.

Janae Wilson spent Tuesday morning getting ready to open up at Acropolis in Ybor City, but in just a few days, the area will look a whole lot different.

“It’s very busy, like it is for Gasparilla,” said Wilson.

Tampa Pride, from the signature parade to other events, is sure to draw in hundreds of people to the area on Saturday, who’ll then visit bars, shops, and restaurants on and around 7th Avenue.

“We make a lot of money, and we get to see more people coming out and enjoying a good time,” said Wilson.

It’s a welcomed celebration for a lot of reasons.

Back in the fall, ABC Action News shared how some Ybor businesses noticed a slower return of visitors in the wake of a deadly shooting.

“Since then, we were slow then, but we have actually picked up a lot lately, so I’m very excited on that one,” said Wilson. “Lately, it’s been very busy. Our mornings have been great, and our nights have been lovely, so hopefully with this parade, maybe it can be better.”

Just down the street, the team at Big Easy is also preparing for Pride.

“Pride is one of those days where it just shows anyone that comes down here just how inclusive this city is and how great the food and the drink and the hospitality can be in Ybor City,” said Dean Hurst, the General Manager at Big Easy.

Hurst said on a day like Tampa Pride, it’s more about being part of the community, opening up the doors, and letting Ybor’s true colors shine.

“For Pride, we’re super excited about it because what it does is it puts people in Ybor that might not normally come down here because it is a Pride event,” said Hurst. “I think that anybody that is part of that community or supports that community will be here and that will just show everyone that Ybor’s not this scary place.”

The Tampa Pride Festival starts at 11:00am on Saturday, March 23, then the Diversity Parade kicks off at 4:00pm along 7th Avenue.