Some Ybor City businesses notice slower return of visitors in wake of shooting

YBOR CITY, Fla. — As Tampa Police continue to investigate the deadly shooting in Ybor City, some local bars, lounges, and music venues in the area said they've noticed business is getting back to a slow start.

Though they had a sold-out concert Saturday night, Tom DeGeorge, the owner of Crowbar, noticed a very different scene steps outside the Ybor City venue.

“It was the slowest daytime and nighttime I've seen in 24 years," said DeGeorge.

The area is still reeling from a shooting a week ago that left two dead and more than a dozen injured.

“You have a serious incident like what happened last Saturday, and the people that want to come out here to enjoy themselves number one are going to be concerned about safety," said DeGeorge.

“Friday night was quieter than normal, but last night, Saturday was building back up again," said Steve Stamberger.

Stamberger said during the daytime, it's been pretty much normal. He works just down the street at Tabanero Cigars on 7th Avenue.

"I think that’s probably pretty much the norm when there’s a tragedy," said Stamberger. "People hold back a little bit. Wait until the dust settles.”

In response to what happened, Tampa Police increased their presence throughout Ybor City over the weekend. TPD released some stats on Sunday after the increased patrol, which included 210 traffic stops, one recovered gun, 11 felony arrests, and 17 misdemeanor arrests.

In the meantime, DeGeorge is working with other businesses to set up risk mitigation training at the end of the month in the wake of the shooting.

“We have a very good community here," said DeGeorge. "We just need to be vigilant in the things we’re doing."