Pediatricians share advice to parents as measles cases spread in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida health officials are now monitoring 10 confirmed measles cases in the state. Just two months into the new year, 2024 has already surpassed last year’s total cases of measles.

Every parent wants to keep their kids happy and healthy. That’s no different for Austin Washington with his two-year-old daughter. So hearing about measles cases popping up in Florida is a concern.

“You always want to protect your children and make sure they have the best environment to grow up and play in, so the spread of the unknown is definitely just something on your mind as a parent all the time,” said Washington.

According to data from the Florida Department of Health, so far this year, there are 10 confirmed measles cases: 9 in Broward County, which are all in children; and one in Polk, reported in an adult in their early 20s.

In all of 2023, there were just two cases reported.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and rash. According to the CDC, it’s very contagious.

“Measles has a lot of very serious side effects that other diseases don’t necessarily have,” said Dr. Lisa Cronin, a general pediatrician at Children’s Medical Center in Tampa. “One in five children who develop measles will become so sick that they will need to be hospitalized.”

In a letter to parents last week, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo noted when measles is detected in a school, it’s normally recommended people without history of prior infection or vaccination stay home for up to 21 days, adding that up to 90 percent of people without immunity will contract measles if exposed.

However, Ladapo went on to say the “DOH is deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance.”

“It actually has a very long incubation period. The time from you’re exposed to the time you show symptoms can be anywhere from five to 21 days,” said Dr. Cronin.

Cronin said what she’s been telling her patients is if you have a known measles exposure and you aren’t vaccinated, there are two options.

The first is to isolate at home for 21 days.

“The other option is that if you have an exposure and you’re unimmunized, you can actually receive the measles vaccine within 72 hours, and then you’re protected, so the immunity starts to develop and will actually fight off the virus,” said Dr. Cronin.

For parents who are hesitant, Dr. Cronin said make sure your getting information from a valid scientific source and talk with your pediatrician.

“I think when we can have discussions in a nonjudgmental way and answer each other’s questions, I think that’s when people who are nervous about a certain immunization do begin to feel more comfortable when they understand how it works,” said Dr. Cronin.

Dr. Cronin recommended information from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia as a resource for families.