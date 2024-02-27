1st measles case confirmed in Polk County during Florida outbreak

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The first measles case was confirmed in Polk County during what doctors are calling an outbreak in Florida.

The case was reported in someone who is 20-24, according to the Florida CHARTS Report.

Nine cases were already confirmed in Broward County, with four reported in children ages five to nine. Most were linked to Broward County Elementary School.

Health officials believe this outbreak has likely been caused by a decrease in vaccinations and that the outbreak is concerning.

According to the CDC, the measles disease is highly contagious. It starts with a fever and soon after causes a cough, runny nose and red eyes.

Then white spots can appear in the mouth. As the disease progresses, a rash of tiny, red spots breaks out that first starts on the head and then spreads to the rest of the body.

Measles can lead to serious complications, including hospitalization, and can still affect someone down the road even if they recover.