Holiday events return to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Bringing back holiday cheer! Many Tampa Bay events are making a comeback or expanding to welcome more families.

From lights to trees to Santa, the holiday season is back in all its magical glory.

Some events are all new like the Tampa Bay Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village at the Hillsborough County Fairground in Dover.

“The Festival of Lights is nearly a 2-mile-long drive through filled with over 150 lighted displays,” said event manager Ryan Henning.

At ZooTampa, Christmas in The Wild is set to be the most festive event the zoo has ever hosted.

“We’ve added more lights than ever, so much entertainment going on, photo ops, Christmas carols, there’s just something for everybody this year,” said Alex Crow, the Director of Entertainment Productions.

Enchant Christmas is once again taking over St. Pete’s Tropicana Field.

“It took us almost 65 trailer trucks worth of lights, trees, and decorations to make this come to life,” elaborated Enchant General Manager Nancy Hutson.

There are ice skating opportunities in Tampa and St. Pete and Busch Gardens and Largo’s Florida Botanical Gardens are decked in millions of twinkling lights.

This holiday season, local events are sure to dazzle and are also expected to be busy since so many events were canceled or scaled back for the pandemic in 2020. Organizers are advising everyone to plan ahead and buy tickets online before they sell out.

“We’re really strongly recommending everybody gets reservations otherwise you might be waiting out front until the capacity drops a bit,” Crow explained regarding ZooTampa’s event. With the holiday spirit in full swing, there are plenty of opportunities to once again relish in the hap, happiest season of all in Tampa Bay.

“The opportunity to be with our families, make new memories, get new photos, and really celebrate 2021 getting back to normal life,” Hutson said with a smile.