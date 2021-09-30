Enchant Christmas returning to Tropicana Field; tickets now on sale

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tickets are now on sale for Enchant Christmas, a must-see event this holiday season.

The immersive experience is back this year and will again transform Tropicana Field into a Christmas wonderland.

Enchant features ice skating, the Enchant Market, a kids play area and Santa himself.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Get a look inside Enchant Christmas, the world's largest Christmas light maze

Tickets range from $25 for adults 18 to 64; $20 for kids 3 to 17 and entry is free for infants up to 2-years old.

Seniors, 65+, military and EMS tickets are $25.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.