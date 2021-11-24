Watch
ZooTampa's 'Christmas In the Wild' holiday event gets a lot bigger and brighter

Opening night is Friday. Tickets start at $30
Sean Daly
Posted at 1:37 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 01:37:06-05

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa's "Christmas in the Wild" holiday shindig is getting bigger and brighter this year.

The popular event will feature six themed "illuminated" light zones, plus live shows, an elf dance party, yuletide food and drink, plus Santa himself.

Opening night is Friday, November 26.

General admission tickets are $29.95 and can be purchased in advance online at ZooTampa.org.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Guests 2 years of age and under are admitted free.

For more information on "Christmas in the Wild," click here.

