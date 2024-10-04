Feeding Tampa Bay provides help to thousands after Hurricane Helene

TAMPA, Fla. — People across the Tampa Bay Area are hurting right now after Hurricane Helene, and Feeding Tampa Bay has stepped up to help provide for thousands of people.

In a line of cars outside West Shore Elementary in Tampa on Thursday, families drove up to one of Feeding Tampa Bay's emergency food distribution sites.

"I've been coming out almost every day after the hurricane,” said Michael Kurz.

Kurz is one of the volunteers, who's seen just how many people need help after Hurricane Helene.

"I've seen over 300 cars each day I've worked, so that's like 1,200 cars right there,” said Kurz. “It's way more than you realize."

In fact, Thomas Mantz, the President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, said in just five, almost six days, they've provided 1.2 million meals that have gone across our hardest hit areas.

"That's probably 30-40,000 people that have come to see us in just the last five to six days,” said Mantz. "When someone drives up and they meet you and they open their window and they say can we have some resources and support, we're always reminded of the vulnerability of that moment and the difficulty of someone's life, so 1.2 million is a lot, but it's the one that matters most."

To facilitate the increased food needs, the organization said they've implemented 45 direct distributions across impacted areas.

On top of that, Mantz explained they can also help people connect to other resources too.

"In times of great challenge, communities step up and help each other,” said Mantz.

That help often happens at the hands of volunteers, which are always needed, to continue giving back.

"If you have the time, it definitely warms your heart to be out here,” said Kurz. “You're doing something useful for the community. You can see these people are in need.”

Feeding Tampa Bay has a new list of emergency distribution sites for Friday, October 4 all across the Tampa Bay Area: