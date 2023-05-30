AAA warns summer months are deadliest for teen drivers

TAMPA, Fla. — In 2017, Juliana Ferguson was the passenger in a car driven by her teenage cousin when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver.

“The worst call in the middle of the night is that your child was involved in a car accident. It was horrible for us," said her father Rodney.

Juliana ended up with ten broken ribs and lacerations to her lungs.

She spent a week in the hospital.

“It could have been worse if I didn’t have my seatbelt on. I could have gone flying through the windshield.”

Even five years later, you can’t blame Juliana's father for being protective when she’s out driving.

“I always tell her before she leaves to drive safely, watch out for the other person. Sometimes I get the little 'uh,' but it’s my concern. And I never got to sleep until she’s safely back in the house," he said.

All teens are more at risk during the summer when it comes to deadly crashes, according to AAA.

The agency added more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Two teens died Sunday night in Tampa after a crash where police say speeding was a factor.

Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens between 16 and 19.

In Florida, about 150 teens die every year in crashes.

AAA said teen drivers should avoid distractions like cell phones and other teenage passengers.

Juliana’s parents also made sure the car they bought her had lots of new safety features.

“It tells me if there’s cars in my blindspot. When I’m backing up, it tells me. I still look but it gives me an extra distance that I might not be able to see.”

AAA said parents should be involved in their teen’s “learning to drive” process and also lead by example.