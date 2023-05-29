2 juveniles dead after Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said two young people are dead after a crash on South 20th Street on Sunday night.

Officers said they were called to South 20th Street at Hemlock Street just after 10:50 p.m. At the scene, TPD said officers found a juvenile male and female dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police had northbound traffic on S. 20th Street close between Maritime Boulevard and Oakwood Avenue while they investigated overnight.

No other information has been released at this time.