Bayshore High School lockdown lifted following threat made on social media

WFTS Webteam
11:32 AM, Feb 22, 2018
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at Bayshore High School in Manatee County has been lifted after a threat against the school was made on social media on Thursday morning. 

The Sheriff's Office says extra deputies are on campus Thursday as they investigate the threat. 

Further details about the threat were not released. 

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates. 

