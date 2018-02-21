Deputies investigate threats at two Tampa Bay area schools

Deputies in two Tampa Bay Area counties investigated threats at schools on Wednesday.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says a threat was found written on a restroom wall at Southeast High School on Wednesday prompting officials to place the school on lockdown while deputies investigated the threat. The lockdown was lifted by 12:30 p.m.

Deputies in Pasco County responded to unconfirmed rumors regarding threats on the River Ridge campus. The school was placed on controlled campus but has returned to normal activity at this time.

"Students did the responsible thing in reporting to their SRO that they heard a rumor that there was a gun on campus," the sheriff's office said.

The Sheriff's Office reacted quickly and has determined that the rumors were false.