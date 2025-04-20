20,000 Easter eggs part of St. Pete holiday celebration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At 11:30 a.m. on the dot, he mad dash began. Easter Eggs all over Spa Beach Park, and plenty of kids ready to snatch them up.

“It crazy but it was super fun," said Lauren Poole. Poole brought her three young ones for the festivities.

“This is a perfect location. It’s definitely Florida vibes. You can’t do it anywhere else," she said.

Luis Bustamante came with the whole family. “Got my two daughters. We got our siblings. My mom is here from Miami. So, we are just having a great time," he said.

Once all the eggs were gone, it was time to enjoy the scenery and the other fun stuff.

“You can’t much better than this. You have a whole view of the ocean. Nice pier. The people here are just great. It’s just a great moment now. Especially for Easter," Bustamante said.

Along with finding the eggs, the other challenge was to get kids to pose for the perfect picture with the Easter bunny. But he is a little distracting. Meanwhile, John Everett and his crew say that times like these are good for the soul.

“Just bringing the kiddo out here. Have fun with the family. It’s Easter. We are in the holiday spirit. So, we just came to hang out you know," Everett said.

Just as soon as one hunt ends, it’s time to set up for the next one. The city's Easter Spring Festival had 20,000 Easter eggs with hunts every hour throughout the day.