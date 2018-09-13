After 9 months on the run, police arrest man wanted for murdering two people, unborn child in Ruskin

CARROLL COUNTY, KY — After nearly 9 months on the run, authorities in Kentucky arrested a man wanted for the murder of two people and an unborn child in Ruskin.

On Wednesday, McKinsie Alexander Lyons, 39, was located and arrested in Carroll County, Kentucky. A warrant for Lyons arrest was issued in February for two counts of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives say that on January 24, 33-year-old Juanita Solorzano and 24-year-old Alexis Martinez were found dead inside a residence on 14th Avenue SE in Ruskin. Both died of gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner. Investigators say that Solorzano was pregnant when she was murdered, her unborn child did not survive.

On January 29, detectives arrested Lyons Samona Louise Ramey, 42, who is also facing two counts of first-degree felony murder with firearm-discharge. She remains in jail without bond.

Lyons was taken into custody by the Kentucky State Police without incident on Wednesday. He will be extradited back from Kentucky to Hillsborough County.

No additional information has been released at this time.