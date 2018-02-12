Deputies search for man wanted in murder of 2 people and unborn child in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — Hillsborough County Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for the murder of two people and an unborn child in Ruskin last month.

Detectives have issued a warrant for McKinsie Alexander Lyons, 38, for 1st Degree Murder (2 Counts), Murder of an Unborn Child, Burglary of a Dwelling with Assault or Battery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Lyons is described as an African-American male, 6-foot-1, approximately 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Ruskin and Wimauma areas.

According to deputies, they responded to 2611 14th Ave SE, at approximately 11 a.m., on January 24 after receiving a report that there were two deceased individuals inside the residence.

When deputies arrived, they entered the residence and found 33-year-old Juanita Solorzano and 24-year-old Alexis Martinez dead inside. The Medical Examiner's office determined both died of gunshot wounds.

In January, Samona Louise Ramey, 42, was arrested in this case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the location and arrest of McKinsie Alexander Lyons.

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You may also send an anonymous tip from a smartphone using HCSOSheriff app available on both android and apple products. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.