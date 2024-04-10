Undercover operation leads to illegal gambling bust in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — An undercover operation to investigate suspected illegal gambling resulted in several slot machines being removed from a Bradenton business.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, the month-long investigation at a business called Pour Decisions revealed four arcade-style video slot machines for customers to use. The machines were removed from the business on Wednesday.

None of the customers or employees have been arrested, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Florida law prohibits slot machines without a proper Florida Gaming Control Commission-issued license. Business owners who have the illegal machines can face up to five years in prison and be fined up to $10,000 per machine.